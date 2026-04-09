The Magicians Table Arrives at the Straz!

The Magicians Table April 9 - May 31 Straz Center's Jaeb Theater www.strazcenter.org [strazcenter.org] The Magicians Table is a tableside close-up magic experience direct from London, offering revelers the opportunity to enter a realm of enchantment as they get lost in a tale of perpetual surprises, love, loss and mystery. Hailed by renowned British magician Derren Brown as “beautifully realized and huge, huge fun” and an “experience that will have you captivated from the moment you step through the doors” by Secret London, The Magicians Table invites guests to step inside the world of a renowned showman and magician named Dieter Roterberg, as his friends and fellow performers convene one last time to celebrate the legendary illusionist’s life following his untimely passing. An elegant evening out, The Magicians Table is designed for an adult audience, ages 18 and older.
The Magicians Table April 9 - May 31 Straz Center's Jaeb Theater www.strazcenter.org [strazcenter.org] The Magicians Table is a tableside close-up magic experience direct from London, offering revelers the opportunity to enter a realm of enchantment as they get lost in a tale of perpetual surprises, love, loss and mystery. Hailed by renowned British magician Derren Brown as “beautifully realized and huge, huge fun” and an “experience that will have you captivated from the moment you step through the doors” by Secret London, The Magicians Table invites guests to step inside the world of a renowned showman and magician named Dieter Roterberg, as his friends and fellow performers convene one last time to celebrate the legendary illusionist’s life following his untimely passing. An elegant evening out, The Magicians Table is designed for an adult audience, ages 18 and older.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
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