The most Tony Award®-winning Show of 2024. "Stereophonic", Comes to Straz Center

Zoom in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. Written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin, and featuring original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it invites the audience to immerse themselves — with fly-on-the-wall intimacy — in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

The most Tony Award®-winning Show of 2024. The most Tony Award-nominated Play of all time. Stereophonic.

Through May 3rd at Straz Center's Carol Morsani Hall

Tickets at strazcenter.com or call 813-229-STAR