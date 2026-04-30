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The most Tony Award®-winning Show of 2024. "Stereophonic", Comes to Straz Center

Check out the most Tony Award winning show of 2024.
Stereophonic | Morning Blend
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Zoom in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. Written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin, and featuring original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it invites the audience to immerse themselves — with fly-on-the-wall intimacy — in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

The most Tony Award®-winning Show of 2024. The most Tony Award-nominated Play of all time. Stereophonic.

Through May 3rd at Straz Center's Carol Morsani Hall
Tickets at strazcenter.com or call 813-229-STAR

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com