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The Music Exchange

A live performance from Ella Jett in advance of this happy hour music event
The Music Exchange | Morning Blend
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"The Music Exchange" - a happy hour music festival at 1920 in Ybor. Presented by the Clear Music Exchange which is a company that allows you to invest in your favorite local artists. 6 great original Florida bands, catered rooftop VIP lounge, an art raffle, a guitar raffle, and so much more!

https://www.eventliveus.com/event/10445/the-music-exchange [eventliveus.com] 

DATE: Wednesday, July 8th TIME: Doors open at 5, Concert 6-9. LOCATION: 1920 Ybor (1920 E Seventh Ave, Tampa, FL 33605) TICKET TIERS: GA 20, VIP 50 VIPs get a ticket to the art raffle, ticket to the guitar raffle, exclusive artist merch, catered rooftop dining, and a live recording from the show.

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