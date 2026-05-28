THE NOTEBOOK is Now on Stage at Straz Center

THE NOTEBOOK MAY 26-31, 2026 www.strazcenter.org [strazcenter.org] Morsani Hall at Straz Center Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, The Notebook tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. “Full of butterfly-inducing highs and beautiful songs” (Entertainment Weekly), The Notebook is a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Chris Jones of the Chicago Tribune says The Notebook is “absolutely gorgeous, not to be missed” and the New York Daily News calls it “a love story for the ages.” The Notebook is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (The Wiz, Aida) and features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, book by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC’s This Is Us) and choreography by Katie Spelman.
THE NOTEBOOK MAY 26-31, 2026 www.strazcenter.org [strazcenter.org] Morsani Hall at Straz Center Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, The Notebook tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. “Full of butterfly-inducing highs and beautiful songs” (Entertainment Weekly), The Notebook is a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love. Chris Jones of the Chicago Tribune says The Notebook is “absolutely gorgeous, not to be missed” and the New York Daily News calls it “a love story for the ages.” The Notebook is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (The Wiz, Aida) and features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, book by Bekah Brunstetter (NBC’s This Is Us) and choreography by Katie Spelman.
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