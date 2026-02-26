Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Omega-3 Wake-Up Call: Why Diet Alone Isn’t Enough Anymore

We talk about nutrients your body is missing.
Nordic | Tampa Bay Moring Blend
Even people who eat healthily may still be missing a nutrient their bodies need every single day.

Research shows that more than 80% of Americans don’t get enough omega-3s, critical nutrients the body cannot produce on its own.†

Busy lifestyles, declining seafood intake, and modern food habits mean that for many households, omega-3 levels fall short, often without any obvious warning signs.

While omega-3s are often associated only with supporting heart health, their benefits go far beyond that. They play a critical role in supporting brain and cognitive health, cellular health, mood support, skin health, immune function, and overall everyday well-being.

For more information, visit nordic.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Nordic Naturals

