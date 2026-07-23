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The Perfect Getaway After the Rush

End of summer is one of the best times to get away!
The Outside Insider | Morning Blend
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With the busy Fourth of July travel rush behind us and the summer season beginning to settle down, travelers may be entering one of the best times of year to get away. Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore joins the show from Breckenridge, Colorado with destinations where you can still enjoy the best of summer, plus why now is the perfect time to start planning for fall.

Breckenridge, Colorado is the perfect place to vacation and experience the mountains as your backdrop. You can find more information at gobreck.com. Along with traveling you have to think about where you'll stay. Many are turning to Marriott for more ideas and destinations to visit. You can also find more information at marriott.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Outside Insider

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