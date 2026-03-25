The Pet Buzz | The Best New Products for Cats

According the American Pet Products Association, cat ownership is on the rise with more multi-cat homes in the United States than single cat-loving homes. Additionally, cat lovers are redefining what it means to be a “cat person” with more men owning cats, globally. Petrendologist Charlotte Reed, host of the nationally, syndicated radio show and podcast, The Pet Buzz, is at Global Pet Expo, discussing feline “petrends with benefits."

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Listen weekly to Charlotte Reed on The Pet Buzz radio show and/orThe Pet Buzz podcast. Also follow her on her social media channels @thepetbuzz.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Pet Buzz

