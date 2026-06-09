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The Pet Health Signs Millions of Owners May Be Overlooking

Food your dogs deserve.
Hills Pet | Morning Blend
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That scratching. The upset stomach that “comes and goes.” The dull coat many pet parents assume is just part of aging. Veterinarians say millions of healthy dogs and cats may be quietly dealing with occasional stomach and skin sensitivities — and many owners don’t realize how nutrition could play a key role in helping support their pet’s overall wellness.

As Americans continue investing in their pets’ wellness, more families are looking for simpler, smarter ways to support their pets’ everyday health without adding complicated routines or treatments. Experts say tailored nutrition is becoming one of the first places pet parents are turning to help support digestive comfort, skin and coat health, and immune system wellness.

That’s driving growing interest in tailored pet nutrition, including Hill’s Science Diet Sensitive Stomach & Skin, a single food with triple benefits that supports stomach comfort, healthy skin and coat, and immune system health. The line is available for both dogs and cats across life stages and breed sizes, including new salmon flavor options.

For more information, visit HillsPet.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Hill's Pet Nutrition

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