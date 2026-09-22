The Power of Communication Beyond Words with Grammy-Nominated Artist

Grammy-Nominated Musician, Chris Redding, shares his story about his journey in music and how it's connecting others. Chris’s journey is deeply inspired by his non-speaking autistic son, Christian. Through their relationship, Chris discovered that communication doesn’t always require spoken language—music, sound, movement, and emotion can become powerful ways to connect. That journey inspired The Colors In My Mind, which became the first GRAMMY®-nominated album to feature a non-speaking autistic individual. Chris’s work and advocacy have since been recognized in the U.S. Congressional Record, and he received the Key to the City of Miramar for his contributions to music, neurodiversity advocacy, and community impact.

Chris recently released Unspoken Psalms, an immersive wellness album exploring communication beyond words, sensory regulation, spirituality, and the relationship between father and son. The project brings together internationally recognized musicians while continuing Chris’s mission of using music to create greater understanding around neurodivergence.