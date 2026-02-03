The Pups Take the Field in the Annual Puppy Bowl!

The event celebrates the spirit of the underdog with a gameday celebration that combines the excitement of a sports matchup with uplifting adoption stories. The show starts with Schachner rounding up players at the MARRIOTT BONVOY Puppy Bowl Hotel as they get ready for the big game. Then, the action begins at PROGRESSIVE® Stadium when the PEDIGREE® Starting Lineup sprint through the spirit tunnel to take the field.

Reigning champions Team Fluff will send players including Benito (Siberian Husky-Chihuahua from Puerto Rico) and Showgirl (Chow Chow-Rottweiler) to defend their title. Meanwhile, Lobster Roll (Bulldog-Border Collie), Brûlée (Boston Terrier-French Bulldog), and Miso (American Cattle Dog-Beagle) will compete to bring the coveted WALMART “Lombarky” trophy to Team Ruff. As the game unfolds, one standout pup will earn the prestigious BISSELL® MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) title while another will claim the SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. Underdog Award.

Fifteen special needs dogs, including Wynonna, a determined pup with only three-legs, and Eleanor, who is both deaf and vision-impaired, will also compete to prove that nothing can hold them back. For the first time ever, Puppy Bowl will spotlight senior dogs in a special exhibition game, as Team Oldies and Team Goldies go head-to-head in the all-new Pro-Dog Halftime Showdown.

As the only human on a field of adorable adoptable animals, being the Puppy Bowl Referee has become a full-time job for Dan Schachner. When not officiating dogs, Dan officiates humans as a the host of dog-themed trivia events across NYC. A longtime advocate for dog rescue and fostering, Dan works with countless other rescue groups around the country helping to raise money for their benefit. In 2018 Dan was awarded the “Animal Welfare Hero” award from the Baltimore Humane Society.

Puppy Bowl XXII

Sunday, February 8th

2pm ET // 11am PT

Simulcast across

Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBO Max

and discovery+