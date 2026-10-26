The Push to Lower Prescription Drug Costs

Nearly half of U.S. adults say high medication costs force them to cut pills or miss doses. With 76% of voters saying drug prices matter to their vote, what can be done to make prescriptions more affordable? Joining The Blend are Former Representative J.D. Hayworth, and Former Representative Joe Cunningham, spokespeople for the Pharmaceutical Reform Alliance.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Pharmaceutical Reform Alliance

