Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The Push to Lower Prescription Drug Costs

Pharmaceutical Reform Alliance | Morning Blend
Posted

Nearly half of U.S. adults say high medication costs force them to cut pills or miss doses. With 76% of voters saying drug prices matter to their vote, what can be done to make prescriptions more affordable? Joining The Blend are Former Representative J.D. Hayworth, and Former Representative Joe Cunningham, spokespeople for the Pharmaceutical Reform Alliance.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Pharmaceutical Reform Alliance

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com