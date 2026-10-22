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The Swag and Tastes Behind Halloween Horror Nights

The frights continue!
Halloween Horror Night | Morning Blend
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From Downtown Clown Town to the Stranger Things Haunted House, Universal Orlando’s 35th Halloween Horror Nights delivers thrills, chills and surprises around every corner. But the scares aren’t the only things worth exploring! From over-the-top culinary creations to frightfully fun merchandise, every detail is designed to bring the Halloween experience to life.

We’re going behind the scenes at Halloween Horror Nights to get a taste of the executive chef’s wildest concoctions and check out the themed merchandise that lets fans take a piece of the nightmare home. From devilishly delicious bites and eerie eats to collectible souvenirs inspired by your favorite frights, the creativity goes far beyond the haunted houses. These are the details that make Halloween Horror Nights an immersive experience you can savor, shop, and remember long after the screams fade.

Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights runs through November 1, so there’s still time to face your fears, indulge in some spooky treats and bring home a little piece of the terror!

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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