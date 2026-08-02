The Tampa Bay Golden Hearts Award

You know someone who quietly shows up, gives more than they take, and makes life better for others without expecting any recognition. The Tampa Bay Golden Heart Awards, hosted by SAGES Theater, honor inspiring adults age 50+ whose compassion and service make Tampa Bay stronger every day in meaningful ways. This uplifting event brings people from diverse backgrounds together and celebrates the purpose and impact of what they do in their daily lives. Proceeds help fund SAGES’ free “Plays with Purpose” that educate, connect, and empower older adults through live theater.

To nominate someone, please visit SAGEStheater.org/Golden-Hearts

