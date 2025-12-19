The Tampa Bay Lightning Have Unveiled Their New Uniforms!

The Tampa Bay Lightning, NHL and Fanatics, the League’s authentic outfitter, have unveiled the uniforms for the highly-anticipated 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series outdoor game between the Lightning and the Boston Bruins. The marquee event will be played at Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on February 1, 2026, marking the first time in League history that an outdoor game will be played in a football stadium in the state of Florida.

The uniforms, designed by Fanatics, along with collaboration between the Lightning and the NHL, capture distinctive elements of Tampa Bay’s culture and heritage, while also paying homage to the organization’s history and loyal fan base. NHL Stadium Series jerseys embrace an innovative, next-generation design approach that pushes creative boundaries beyond the traditional game sweater. Fanatics is based in Tampa with offices just down the street from Raymond James Stadium, where the game will be played.

Jerseys, and an entire retail line, are available now at www.TampaBaySports.com [tampabaysports.com], or at the Tampa Bay Sports store at Benchmark International Arena.