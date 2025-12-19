Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The Tampa Bay Lightning Have Unveiled Their New Uniforms!

We talk about the Stadium Series being played here in Tampa Bay.
Bolts and Blend | Morning Blend
Posted

The Tampa Bay Lightning, NHL and Fanatics, the League’s authentic outfitter, have unveiled the uniforms for the highly-anticipated 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series outdoor game between the Lightning and the Boston Bruins. The marquee event will be played at Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on February 1, 2026, marking the first time in League history that an outdoor game will be played in a football stadium in the state of Florida.

The uniforms, designed by Fanatics, along with collaboration between the Lightning and the NHL, capture distinctive elements of Tampa Bay’s culture and heritage, while also paying homage to the organization’s history and loyal fan base. NHL Stadium Series jerseys embrace an innovative, next-generation design approach that pushes creative boundaries beyond the traditional game sweater. Fanatics is based in Tampa with offices just down the street from Raymond James Stadium, where the game will be played.

Jerseys, and an entire retail line, are available now at www.TampaBaySports.com [tampabaysports.com], or at the Tampa Bay Sports store at Benchmark International Arena.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com