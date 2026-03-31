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The Tampa Bay Rays Gear Up for the Home Opener at the Trop

We preview Rays baseball back at the Trop.
Baseball is Back! | Morning Blend
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Baseball is back! Come out and cheer on the Tampa Bay Rays in a newly-renovated Tropicana Field. The home opener is Monday, April 6 at 4:15 p.m. vs. Chicago Cubs. Plus, enjoy the 'First One's On Us'! With this offer, each fan who purchases a ticket to any Rays home game during the month of April will receive $10 in virtual Burst Bucks per ticket to be used for concessions or merchandise at Tropicana Field. For more information visit raysbaseball.com

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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