The Tampa Bay Rowdies are Tearing Up the Pitch!

The Tampa Bay Rowdies are off to their best start to a season since 2019. After missing out on the playoffs last year, the roster has been overhauled with ove 20 new players. Through ten league matches, the Rowdies are the last unbeaten team in the USL Championship with a league-best six clean sheet.

The Rowdies are capitalizing on the momentum of the hot start to the season and the return of the World Cup to U.S. soil to capture the attentions of fans across the region. The team has partnered with PMB Events and Anheuser-Busch to host watch parties for all of the USA' World Cup group stage matches. The first watch party will be held at the Rowdies home Al Lang Stadium. All ages are wlecome and tickets are only $10, with proceeds benefitting local nonprofits.

The atmosphere at Al Lang Stadium in Downtown St. Petersburg is the most unique sporting environment in Tampa Bay. The team has not lost a match at home in over 250 days and the crowd plays a big part in that streak. Spurred on by broadcaster Jeff Attinella, fans took part in the "Tarps Off" trend at the last home match as the team cruised to a 3-0 over Phoenix.

For more information and tickets, visit rowdiessoccer.com

