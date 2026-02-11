The Tampa EDITION Celebrates Love with Luxurious Valentine’s Week Experiences

The Tampa EDITION is offering an array of romantic and indulgent programming around Valentine’s Day, from fine dining to spa escapes and special hotel packages.

Lilac

On February 14 from 5–10 p.m., MICHELIN-starred Lilac will feature a five-course prix fixe Valentine’s menu at $195 per person, with optional $95 wine pairing. On February 15, enjoy a Galentine’s Day High Tea for $85 per person, including tea sandwiches, unlimited tea, and champagne. Reserve on OpenTable.

Azure

Celebrate with Martinis for Two all day February 14 — a tableside romantic experience with mini martinis and curated garnishes. Reserve on OpenTable.

Arts Club

On February 14, Red Room “After Hours” will extend from 6 p.m.–1 a.m., offering craft cocktails, Asian-inspired sharables, and live music. Reserve on OpenTable.

Spa

Indulge in a Duo Massage or February specials including rose quartz facials, heated stone massages, collagen masks, and the Diamond Kiss & Body Glow Ritual. Book spa experiences here.

Hotel

Enhance your stay with the Romance Package, featuring champagne, flowers, chocolate-covered strawberries, and more. Book stays here.