The Toy Association Reveals the Top Holiday Toys of 2025

The Toy Association is back with a first look at the Top Holiday Toys of 2025, the playthings that spark imagination, creativity, and connection for kids of all ages. From reimagined classics to screen-free innovations, this year’s lineup has something for everyone.

Toniebox 2 (tonies USA) – The next evolution of screen-free entertainment. Kids can dive into stories, music, and even interactive games – all on their own terms. With new sleep features, it’s smart play that grows with them.

Barbie® Dream Camper™ Vehicle Playset (Mattel) – Adventure meets imagination! Kids can hit the road, set up camp, and even grill dinner with color-change "cooking" fun – all in one immersive playset packed with 60+ accessories.

FURBY DJ FURBY RAINBOW (Hasbro) – The '90s icon is back and brighter than ever! With lights, beats, and over 1,000 play combos, this expressive and musical Furby is the ultimate interactive BFF.

TRANSFORMERS CYBERWORLD SCORPONOK STRIKE BATTLE SET (Hasbro) – Kids can build their own Transformers universe with this massive figure that converts from robot to battle-ready scorpion tank – complete with sword, cyber bike, and action-packed features.

Squishmallows 24-inch Grinch & 8-inch Max Fuzzamallows (Jazwares) – Cozy up with these characters straight from Dr. Seuss' holiday classic. They're super soft, collectible, and totally affordable, making them an easy gift for kids, teens, collectors, and anyone who just needs a little extra comfort this season.



