Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

The Travel Mom Takes Us on the Road!

Travel Mom shares the benefits of an RV vacation.
Travel Mom | Morning Blend
Posted

Our friend Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom loves to share terrific vacation ideas with us.  Today she is back to tell us about a great way to travel. 

RV Travel is an economical and unique way to take the whole family and bring the comforts of home with you as you travel to picturesque destinations around the country.

For more information visit:
Www.GoRVing.com [gorving.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Travel Mom

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com