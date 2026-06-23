The Travel Mom Takes us to Australia!

Summer is officially here and our friend The Travel Mom has a fantastic vacation idea to share. She says this is a great time to visit Australia because it is off season there so it is less crowded and the American dollar is so strong. Emily says the weather is terrific, there is so much to experience and everyone is incredibly welcoming.

Www.visitnsw.com [visitnsw.com]

Www.sydney.com [sydney.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Travel Mom

