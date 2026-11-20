The holidays are supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but for many parents, they're also the most financially stressful. Between growing wish lists, rising everyday costs and the pressure to create memorable experiences, families are navigating a new kind of balancing act this season.

The True Cost of Holiday Magic: How Parents Are Planning, Prioritizing & Adapting to Holiday Financial Pressure, a new report from Cash App and Afterpay examines the financial, logistical, and emotional work parents take on to make the holidays happen.

For more information, visit cash.app.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: CashApp

