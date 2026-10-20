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The Ultimate Gift Guide for Everyone 

Heather gives us her favorite fall must haves.
The Haute Bar | Morning Blend
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This is your sign to start crossing off your list, and get your gifts now! Heather Smith trends expert with theHAUTEbar.com [thehautebar.com] shares her Ultimate Gift Guide for Everyone

New L'Oréal Paris RevitaLift Triple Power Rich Night Moisturizer [amzn.to] is inspired by dermatological peels, and combines exfoliation, brightening and deep hydration in one step -- reduces wrinkles, resurfaces skin to a smooth texture and even tone overnight, right at home, while you sleep!

Hey Harper is the original waterproof jewelry brand, to celebrate their 8th birthday, today only [October 20, 2026], they are giving away Dazzling Long Earrings at HeyHarper.com [heyharper.com], enter your email, while supplies last & shop gifts for the holidays!

Give wellness tech with the Coway [cowaymega.com] Airmega Mighty2 Air Purifier. Elevate your home sanctuary, perfect for anyone and great for pet parents or allergens. Whisper quiet, yet uncompromising power for up to 1,800 Square feet.

Give fun with Schwinn [schwinnbikes.com], their Parkwood Electric Bike is all about Adventure, and getting people to start riding again. The Typhoon Electric Scooter is built extra-wide for easy everyday rides, and folds up in seconds.

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