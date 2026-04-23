The Ultimate Mother's Day Gift Guide

From beauty to lifestyle, Sima Cohen has an eye for curating things that feel both meaningful and elevated. She’s here to help us celebrate all the amazing moms and mother figures with a gift guide you’re going to love.
Featured Products:
Second Chance Eyewear
secondchanceeyewear.com
Weddell Water
weddellwater.com
Tonee Skin
toneeskin.com
OSEA
oseamalibu.com
Sadaf
sadaf.com
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Sima Cohen