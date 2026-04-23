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The Ultimate Mother's Day Gift Guide

Sima shows us some great Mother's Day gifts.
Sima Cohen | Morning Blend
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From beauty to lifestyle, Sima Cohen has an eye for curating things that feel both meaningful and elevated. She’s here to help us celebrate all the amazing moms and mother figures with a gift guide you’re going to love.

Featured Products:

Second Chance Eyewear
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Weddell Water
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Tonee Skin
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OSEA
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Sadaf
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Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Sima Cohen

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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