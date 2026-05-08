The Ultimate Pet Essential Checklist for National Pet Month

It’s National Pet Month, the perfect time to make sure we’re giving our furry friends the best care possible! Beyond belly rubs and long walks, our pets’ health and happiness often rely on essentials we might overlook. Lifestyle expert Bianca Dottin is here to share her insights on The Ultimate Pet Essential Checklist to help keep tails wagging all summer long.

We hear a lot about fleas and ticks, but that’s only part of the picture when it comes to protecting your pup. Comprehensive parasite protection should also guard against heartworms, roundworms, hookworms, and whipworms. Products like Credelio Quattro and Credelio Quattro-CA1 offer broad-spectrum coverage, making them a smart choice for year-round prevention. Learn more at QuattroDog.com.

Keeping your yard neat and weed-free doesn’t have to mean exposing your pets to harmful chemicals. Opt for pet-safe solutions such as Spruce Weed & Grass Killer, which effectively tackles weeds while protecting animals from toxic residues. Visit SpruceIt.com for more information.

When the weather heats up, so do your dog’s wellness needs. Hydration, sun protection, and digestive health are all important. Products like Perfect Poop from Bernie’s Best support gut health while helping pets thrive. Find them at Bernies.com or on Amazon.

Pet parents are becoming more mindful of ingredients — especially for pups with allergies. Look for treats with wholesome, natural ingredients and limited fillers. Butcher’s Naturals treats and chews are crafted with quality in mind and can be found on Chewy.com and at leading retailers like Publix, Walmart, and Target.

National Pet Month is a great reminder that thoughtful choices — from parasite protection to safe yard care and nutrition — can make a world of difference for your pet’s health and happiness.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Bianca Dottin

