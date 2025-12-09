The Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl is Back!

The Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl is set to take place at Raymond James Stadium on Friday, December 19, at 2:30 PM. Tickets for the event are on sale now!

Ahead of the bowl game, fans are invited to gather at the Block Party on Thursday, Dec. 18 to celebrate their favorite teams, decked out in their team's colors with a FREE party at the Sail Pavilion. Fans will get the chance to cheer on their teams in the Battle of the Bands, enjoy this year's signature drink, and have a blast with the various fan activations and inflatables.

Before kickoff, fans are invited to the Fan Invasion as the clock winds down to kickoff with live music from Frequency Band, fan-friendly interactive games, and more! Local Gasparilla krewes, atop their decorated floats, will throw beads and other treasures into the crowd.

Visit GasparillaBowl.com for more information and tickets! Follow @GasparillaBowl on social media

