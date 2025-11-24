Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The USO: A bridge to home for America's service men and women

Caring for our troops abroad and at home
The USO | Morning Blend
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: USO

As the holidays approach, thousands of American service members will be far from home, deployed around the world, standing watch, and ensuring our nation’s safety. The USO, nearly marking 85 years, continues to be a bridge. A bridge to home—delivering comfort, connection, and care when it matters most.

USO’s new CEO, Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael Linnington talks about how the USO is uniquely positioned to support service members and their families during the holiday season and beyond, and how, through the USO, the public can share their support for the people who serve.

For more information visit uso.org

