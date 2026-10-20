The Whole Again Initiative

For many women, surviving breast cancer is only one part of the journey toward feeling like themselves again. Whole Again Initiative is a Tampa Bay nonprofit dedicated to helping breast cancer survivors access restorative services after treatment and reconstruction. Founded by board-certified OB-GYN and breast cancer survivor Dr. Judy Barreiro, the organization’s first program provides financial assistance for realistic 3D areola tattooing for women who have undergone mastectomy and breast reconstruction. Dr. Barreiro and Whole Again Initiative Board Chair Jill Elliott joined Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend to talk about an often-overlooked part of breast cancer survivorship, why restorative care matters, and how the Tampa Bay community can help another survivor feel whole again. Survivors can apply for assistance and supporters can donate at WholeAgainInitiative.org.
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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
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