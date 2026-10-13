Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

"The Woman in Black" Presented By Hat Trick Theatre

The Woman in Black | Morning Blend
Posted

Hat Trick Theatre is returning to the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall with a production of "The Woman in Black" - a scary show just in time for the Halloween season.

You can find more information at rutheckerdhall.com.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com