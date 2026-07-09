This summer, The Tampa Marriott Water Street Collection invites you to embark on the Executive Tour

Sip six different presidentially inspired beverages across the Tampa Marriott Water Street Collection, which is made up by the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street and Tampa Marriott Water Street.

Each cocktail has been crafted to reflect the personality and legacy of a different U.S. leader, ranging from bold and commanding to refined, complex or effortlessly laid-back. Guests can pick up a complimentary Presidential Pour Passport, collect a custom stamp for each and redeem a completed passport at the front desk for a special reward.

George Washington - Ashes of '76 (Beacon): A commanding, spirit-forward cocktail built on a rich stout base with a delicate veil of smoke, honoring the bold independence and enduring legacy of America's first president. -

Andrew Jackson - Citrus Command '27 (Driftlight Steakhouse): A clarified Japanese whisky punch layered with bright citrus, lemongrass and demerara, delivering a silky finish that reflects Jackson's bold, commanding spirit. -

Abraham Lincoln - The Lincoln Margarita (Lona): Rich añejo tequila, warm spice and bright citrus come together in a layered margarita that pays tribute to Lincoln's quiet strength and enduring integrity. -

Theodore Roosevelt - The Roosevelt "Teddy" (Anchor & Brine): A warm, spiced tequila cocktail balanced with bright citrus, inspired by Roosevelt's adventurous spirit and larger-than-life personality. -

Dwight D. Eisenhower - The '1953 (Perk): A comforting pairing of freshly brewed drip coffee and a warm apple pastry, celebrating Eisenhower's steady leadership with a simple, timeless morning ritual. -

Ronald Reagan - Reagan's Ranch Water (Pool Bar): A bright, refreshing Ranch Water inspired by Reagan's Rancho del Cielo, capturing the easygoing optimism and spirit of the American West. The experience runs through September 7.

https://jwtampa.ipoolside.com/services/april-happenings/the-presidential-passport-experience [jwtampa.ipoolside.com]