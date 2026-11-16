From the Big Apple to the Big Island, Tiki Bagel brings authentic New York bagels, Hawaiian-inspired flavors, and plenty of aloha to St. Pete Beach. What began as a conversation between founder PJ Powell and his son grew into a colorful gathering place serving craft bagel sandwiches, specialty coffees, and a little taste of vacation. But just weeks after opening in 2024, Hurricanes Helene and Milton devastated the business and the surrounding community. Determined to keep their dream alive, the Tiki Bagel team rebuilt, reopened, and began welcoming guests back. Today, the business is gaining momentum, with recent recognition at the Fast Casual Executive Summit’s Perfect Pitch competition and an exciting next chapter underway. Tiki Bagel is actively developing its franchise system to help other entrepreneurs bring this distinctive brand to their own communities. Whether you’re craving a classic breakfast sandwich or a bagel creation with a tropical twist, stop by 455 75th Avenue in St. Pete Beach for dine-in or takeout. Explore the menu and order online at tikibagel.com—and come share a little aloha.
Tiki Bagel: Big Flavor and a St. Pete Beach Comeback
From the Big Apple to the Big Island, Tiki Bagel brings authentic New York bagels, Hawaiian-inspired flavors, and plenty of aloha to St. Pete Beach. What began as a conversation between founder PJ Powell and his son grew into a colorful gathering place serving craft bagel sandwiches, specialty coffees, and a little taste of vacation. But just weeks after opening in 2024, Hurricanes Helene and Milton devastated the business and the surrounding community. Determined to keep their dream alive, the Tiki Bagel team rebuilt, reopened, and began welcoming guests back. Today, the business is gaining momentum, with recent recognition at the Fast Casual Executive Summit’s Perfect Pitch competition and an exciting next chapter underway. Tiki Bagel is actively developing its franchise system to help other entrepreneurs bring this distinctive brand to their own communities. Whether you’re craving a classic breakfast sandwich or a bagel creation with a tropical twist, stop by 455 75th Avenue in St. Pete Beach for dine-in or takeout. Explore the menu and order online at tikibagel.com—and come share a little aloha.
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