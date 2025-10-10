Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tips From BayCare to Support Mental Well-Being When Feeling Physically Unwell

BayCare psychiatrist Dr. Kimberly Hartney with St. Joseph's Hospital-North discusses how you can take care of your mental wellbeing when you are feeling physically run down
BayCare | Morning Blend
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: BayCare

Cold, flu, and other illnesses can not only set us back physically but mentally as well.

For more information about behavioral health services at BayCare, go to BayCare.org/MentalWellness.

