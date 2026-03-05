'Titanic: An Immersive Voyage' Brings Artifacts & Room Recreations to Tampa

A one-of-a-kind Titanic experience is now open in Tampa, and it is unlike anything fans of the legendary ship have seen before.

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage — Through the Eyes of the Passengers tells the story of the RMS Titanic through numerous artifacts, dramatic room recreations, never-before-seen 3D views, video animations, and cutting-edge technology.

The exhibit is open now at 4636 N. Dale Mabry Hwy in Tampa. Visits take approximately 60 to 90 minutes, and the experience is open to all ages. Tickets start at $22.90 for adults.

For more information, visit Expo-Titanic.com/Tampa.