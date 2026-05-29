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TJ Marrs, Co-Founder & Chief Managing Officer; Micro Venture Capital Fund LLC 

TJ Marrs | Morning Blend
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TJ Marrs is Co-Founder & Chief Managing Officer; Micro Venture Capital Fund LLC 

TJ Marrs brings over three decades of experience in finance, law, and investment education, and is currently leading Micro Venture Capital Fund LLC, where he is pioneering the use of AI and blockchain technology in venture capital.

For more information, visit TJMarrs.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Top Talent International

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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