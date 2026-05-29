TJ Marrs, Co-Founder & Chief Managing Officer; Micro Venture Capital Fund LLC 

TJ Marrs is Co-Founder & Chief Managing Officer; Micro Venture Capital Fund LLC

TJ Marrs brings over three decades of experience in finance, law, and investment education, and is currently leading Micro Venture Capital Fund LLC, where he is pioneering the use of AI and blockchain technology in venture capital.

For more information, visit TJMarrs.com

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