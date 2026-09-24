Total Air Highlights Membership Benefits and New Refrigerant Changes

As homeowners continue to look for ways to protect their comfort and manage long-term HVAC costs, Tabatha Schwarz, Manager at Total Air, and Jason Dorris, Operations Manager, are helping consumers understand important industry changes while offering practical solutions to keep their systems running efficiently.

One of the key topics Total Air is discussing is the value of HVAC maintenance memberships. Regular maintenance can help extend the life of heating and cooling equipment, improve efficiency, and reduce the likelihood of unexpected breakdowns. Membership programs are designed to give homeowners peace of mind through scheduled service visits and ongoing system care.

To find out more information, visit totalairinc.net.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Total Air

