Total Weight Loss

Dr. Johnny Hadac, Nutritionist, Culinary Medicine Specialist, Author, Co-Founder Muscle Dummie joins us to talk about Total Weight Loss.

Total Weight Loss is a health and nutrition education platform focused on helping individuals lose weight and improve metabolic health through simple, sustainable, evidence based nutrition, meal prepping, and lifestyle strategies. Muscle Dummies is a wellness and supplement company dedicated to providing clean, high quality supplements and educational resources that support gut health, performance, and long term health outcomes.

Visit shoptotalweightloss.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Total Weight Loss

