From squishy sensory sensations to imaginative adventures and the return of a beloved 90s favorite, this year's hottest toys are bringing something for everyone! The Toy Foundation has just announced the finalists for the 2027 Toy of the Year Awards, recognizing some of the most innovative toys and games on the internet.

Jennifer Lynch, Toy Trends Expert at the Toy Association, shares a look at five finalists worth adding to your holiday shopping list.

Visit toyawards.org to learn more.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Toy Association