Travel Expert Laura Begley Bloom Shares 2026 Vacation Planning Tips

Travel expert Laura Begley Bloom shares 2026 vacation planning tips, including river cruise recommendations, destination picks, and travel protection advice.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection, Margaritaville At Sea, and Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

Now is the time to start planning and booking vacations for the year ahead. From scoring a deal on a cruise to choosing the best destinations and experiences for 2026, a little strategy now can pay off later.

Travel expert Laura Begley Bloom joins us with expert tips for making the most of vacation planning and booking decisions.

For more information, visit MargaritavilleAtSea.comRivieraTravel.comStLucia.org, and BHTP.com.

