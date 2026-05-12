Travel to Alaska on MSC Cruises

MSC has an exciting new cruise offering, starting this spring, with the newly refurbished MSC Poesia, leaving from Seattle for their inaugural Alaska sailing season. Joining us today from the Seattle Cruise Port, in front of the stunning newly refurbished cruise liner, with all the info we need on this new offering, is renowned travel writer and editor Terry Ward.

For more information, visit msccruises.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: MSC Cruises

