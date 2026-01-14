WEDU PBS marks the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday with a free community screening of its documentary film, Triumph: Tampa’s Untold Chapter in the Civil Rights Movement, on Monday, January 19, 2026 3 p.m. at Tampa Theatre. The screening, hosted by Film Tampa Bay, is free with registration. To register, visit wedu.org/triumphevent. The program also includes several short films produced by Bay-area Black filmmakers and a filmmaker panel including TRIUMPH director, Danny Bruno.
