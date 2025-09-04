Turbo Babies Combines Play & Reading for Young Children’s Development

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Juvenile Welfare Board

Playtime and reading are more than just fun for little ones; they’re essential for healthy brain development. Turbo Babies brings both worlds together, inspiring movement, imagination, and meaningful moments for families with children 0-3.

Families can experience Turbo Babies in action on National Read a Book Day — Saturday, Sept. 6 with free Racetrack Read Alongs at four Pinellas County libraries. Events run from 10 – 11:30 a.m. and include interactive storytime, book giveaways, special guests, and prizes.

Locations include Clearwater East Community Library, Palm Harbor Library, Largo Public Library, and St. Pete West Community Library.

Learn more at TurboBabies.com/Read.