Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
14  WX Alerts
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Two-Time Winner Will Power Previews Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

We talk to Will about the upcoming race.
Will Power | Tampa Bay Moring Blend
Posted

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will bring fans three full days of family fun and nonstop racing action with seven total races from five different racing series, including the 22nd annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The event returns to the downtown streets and waterfront as the season-opening event for the NTT IndyCar Series for the 16th time.

Two-time St. Pete winner Will Power joins us to preview the race weekend and share what it takes to compete on one of motorsport's most unique venues.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is the only NTT IndyCar Series race held in Florida. Will Power will be racing Sunday, March 1 at noon. For more information and tickets, visit GPStPete.com.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com