Two-Time Winner Will Power Previews Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will bring fans three full days of family fun and nonstop racing action with seven total races from five different racing series, including the 22nd annual Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The event returns to the downtown streets and waterfront as the season-opening event for the NTT IndyCar Series for the 16th time.

Two-time St. Pete winner Will Power joins us to preview the race weekend and share what it takes to compete on one of motorsport's most unique venues.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is the only NTT IndyCar Series race held in Florida. Will Power will be racing Sunday, March 1 at noon. For more information and tickets, visit GPStPete.com.