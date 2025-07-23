U.S. Army Emergency Preparedness Expert Shares Tips for the 2025 Hurricane Season

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: U.S. Army

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting an above-normal hurricane season this year, with up to 19 named storms.

As communities prepare for potential impact, we're turning to the experts of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who serve on the frontlines of disaster preparedness and response.

We're joined by Lt. Col. Nate Weander, Deputy Commander of the New Orleans District at The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, who shares some critical tips on how families and communities can get ready now — before the next storm hits.

