In this segment, Misty Wells is talking about an underwater adventure at the Florida Aquarium in downtown Tampa, FL. The Florida Aquarium is a 250,000 sq. ft facility that offers numerous exhibits, coral reefs and conservation programs. Today however, we are taking you into the "Heart of the Sea" exhibit to experience SeaTREK.

SeaTREK is an underwater helmet-diving experience designed to let non-swimmers and swimmers alike walk underwater without traditional scuba gear or extensive training. It very easy if you can walk & breathe almost anyone can do it. Here is how it works: After you put on your provided wetsuit, they offer a safety and training briefing and then it's time for fun. You climb down the latter and when you are shoulder depth they lower the SeaTREK helmet onto you. It provides continuous air flow, your head and face stay dry, and there is no snorkel or regulator required.

To learn more information, visit mistywells.com and flaquarium.org.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Let's Take It Outside

