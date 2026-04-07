United Way Suncoast Week of Caring

United Way Suncoast will celebrate Global Volunteer Month with its 34th Annual Week of Caring, presented by USAA, from Monday, April 20 through Saturday, April 25. The annual event connects corporate teams, civic groups, and individual volunteers with service projects across the region. Week of Caring brings nonprofit partners together with volunteers ready to serve through projects tied to United Way Suncoast’s focus areas of educational opportunity, financial security and community resiliency. One of the projects will be with students from AMI Kids Pinellas. A group of volunteers from Suncoast Voices for Children will join students aboard the vessel, “Orlando Rose,” for a floating classroom focused on the ecosystems of Tampa Bay. There's still time to volunteer for projects all across the Suncoast. Visit sign up at www.volunteersuncoast.org/weekofcaring [volunteersuncoast.org].
United Way Suncoast will celebrate Global Volunteer Month with its 34th Annual Week of Caring, presented by USAA, from Monday, April 20 through Saturday, April 25. The annual event connects corporate teams, civic groups, and individual volunteers with service projects across the region. Week of Caring brings nonprofit partners together with volunteers ready to serve through projects tied to United Way Suncoast’s focus areas of educational opportunity, financial security and community resiliency. One of the projects will be with students from AMI Kids Pinellas. A group of volunteers from Suncoast Voices for Children will join students aboard the vessel, “Orlando Rose,” for a floating classroom focused on the ecosystems of Tampa Bay. There's still time to volunteer for projects all across the Suncoast. Visit sign up at www.volunteersuncoast.org/weekofcaring [volunteersuncoast.org].
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