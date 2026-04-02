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University Area CDC, now in its 28th year of serving the community,

We chat with the newest CEO of the University Area CDC.
University Area CDC | Morning Blend
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University Area CDC, now in its 28th year of serving the community, offers support for thousands of Tampa residents through a community garden and free meals/cooking lessons, wellness programs, youth programs, adult education and employment assistance. Its mission is the redevelopment and sustainability of the at-risk areas surrounding USF's Tampa campus. The organization reaches way beyond to provide services in several counties. More info: www.UACDC.org [uacdc.org].

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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