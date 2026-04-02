University Area CDC, now in its 28th year of serving the community, offers support for thousands of Tampa residents through a community garden and free meals/cooking lessons, wellness programs, youth programs, adult education and employment assistance. Its mission is the redevelopment and sustainability of the at-risk areas surrounding USF's Tampa campus. The organization reaches way beyond to provide services in several counties. More info: www.UACDC.org [uacdc.org].
University Area CDC, now in its 28th year of serving the community, offers support for thousands of Tampa residents through a community garden and free meals/cooking lessons, wellness programs, youth programs, adult education and employment assistance. Its mission is the redevelopment and sustainability of the at-risk areas surrounding USF's Tampa campus. The organization reaches way beyond to provide services in several counties. More info: www.UACDC.org [uacdc.org].
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
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TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com