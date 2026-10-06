Upcoming Events at Selby Gardens

Lights at Spooky Point, the Halloween-themed light show introduced to Selby Gardens’ Historic Spanish Point campus in Osprey, returns for a fifth season. This year’s show is now open and remains on view nightly through Saturday, October 31. Visitors to Lights at Spooky Point will journey along a hauntingly lit trail that winds through the wooded grounds and historic landmarks of the campus. Along the path, guests will encounter whimsical Halloween displays and imaginative light installations at every turn. Returning favorites include the spectral “ghost orchids” that hover above the Pioneer Graveyard, towering “Dracula orchids” draped in eerie Spanish moss, and vibrant “spider orchids” spun into glowing webs high in the trees. These stunning decorations are inspired by real-life plants bearing the same names—a playful nod to Selby Gardens’ botanical roots and horticultural mission.

The show is designed for all ages, with just a few minor jump-scare opportunities to keep older kids happy. A limited number of tickets will be sold for each night of the show, with two entry times available—6:30 and 7:45 p.m. Guests with young children or mobility issues are encouraged to consider the earlier entry. Those who want the full “Spooky Point” experience can opt for the later slot, after dark. Ticket prices for Lights at Spooky Point are $34 for adults ($24 for Selby Gardens members), $19 for ages 5-17, and free for children 4 and under. Advance ticket purchase is encouraged, as some nights may sell out prior to opening time.

Selby Gardens is also pleased to announce "The Orchid Show 2026: Christian Sampson" on view at the Downtown Sarasota campus October 10 through December 6, 2026. The Orchid Show 2026 at Selby Gardens’ Downtown Sarasota campus, is a much-anticipated annual event. This year’s show will feature a creative collaboration between the team at Selby Gardens and artist Christian Sampson, known for creating playful installations of color, light, and form using glass, acrylic, and dichroic film.