Upgrade your beauty routine with DefenAge®

Celebrity Beauty Expert, Michelle Phillips, is back with us — and today she's tackling something a lot of us have wrestled with…that point where your skincare routine just isn't cutting it anymore, but you're not sure what to reach for next.

As we get older, a lot of women assume to improve your skin, you have to use stronger ingredients— for example retinol, or stronger acids. But that's not the case.

Here's the thing: as skin ages, it tends to get more sensitive. So, what we really want are products that deliver results without the redness and irritation that come with harsher ingredients.

DefenAge® …is a beauty brand that formulates a range of anti-aging skincare products with their exclusive Defensins’ technology to naturally rejuvenate your skin…providing you with a gentle alternative that's delivering dramatic results.

DefenAge is offering their Clinical Power Trio introductory offer — a two-week supply for just $29, regularly $98. Use promo code SUMMER29.

Defenage.com/discover

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: MP Productions

