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Uptown Common Crafted Luxury Handbags

Luxury bags for everyday use.
Uptown Common Crafted | Morning Blend
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The idea behind Uptown Common is that luxury shouldn’t be reserved for special occasions. Too often, luxury bags are something people keep in the closet because they’re afraid to use them. We wanted to create a bag that feels refined and elevated—but one you actually carry every day. That’s where “Not Your Common Luxury Bag” comes from. It’s luxury that fits into real life. The leather is really the heart of the product. We chose a premium leather that evolves over time. Like a fine wine, it actually becomes better with age. The more you carry it, the richer the patina becomes. Each bag develops its own character, which makes it very personal to the person carrying it.

For more information or to order your handcrafted luxury bag, visit uptowncommonhandmade.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: DCG Media Group

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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