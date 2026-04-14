The University of South Florida is in their inaugural season as the first ever beach volleyball program. The team went on an 11 game win streak from Mar.6-Mar.28. South Florida is currently 18-6 on the season. The Bulls went 3-1 in their first ever tournament at Tulane, including knocking off #20 Tulane, earning their first ever ranked win.

USF Beach Volleyball is preparing to host the Gulf Front Invitational this weekend for their last tournament of the regular season, on Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18 in Clearwater, right next to Frenchy’s. The teams in the tournament will be Florida Gulf Coast, #12 LSU, #5 FSU, and Mercer. Fans should expect a lively atmosphere with constant action, with all six courts being played at the same time. We will also be honoring our four seniors: Isabella Almeida, Josephine Sek, Addison Bounds, and Julia Panko with a special ceremony prior to Saturday's Match

For more information visit https://gousfbulls.com/sports/beachvb [gousfbulls.com]

