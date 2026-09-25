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USF Bulls Are Off To A Great Start

We break down the Bulls upcoming games this weekned.
Bulls Breakdown | Morning Blend
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It's a busy weekend of football games including USF! The Bulls are off to a perfect start at 3-0 and this Saturday they're hitting the road to take on BGSU. USF Bulls Pre-Game Announcer, Rock Riley, shares some insight about what to look out for this weekend.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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