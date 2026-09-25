USF Bulls Are Off To A Great Start

It's a busy weekend of football games including USF! The Bulls are off to a perfect start at 3-0 and this Saturday they're hitting the road to take on BGSU. USF Bulls Pre-Game Announcer, Rock Riley, shares some insight about what to look out for this weekend.
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